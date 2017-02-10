World Champ Dolderer in doldrums as Sonka shines

“I hit a pylon and then penalty but when I look at the timesheets it is only .6s off the leader Martin. There will be a lot of pressure on Martin tomorrow. We will push it and every race has its own laws and anything is possible. Yes, somehow I didn’t get into the grove yet but I’m upbeat,” said Dolderer, who in his first run hit a pylon at Gate 7 and was straight away +3.846 secs behind Sonka. His effort to claw his way back among the front runners was further hit after he was penalised for incorrect passing of Gate 14. He will be hugely disappointed with that effort as he was down on 11th spot for Saturday’s showdown.

Debutant Mikael Brageot, trying to fit into the void left by 2014 World Champion Nigel Lamb, was the first on the track and he set the pace straightaway with two clinical rounds. The Frenchman going on to better his first round time of 54.431 secs with 53.326 secs for seventh spot, will battle with another newcomer Christian Boltan of Chile, who did two Masters Class Races last season. Boltan clocked a pretty decent 53.584 secs. “The plan was to be confident in the first run and increase power and performance in the second run. We will do everything we can to take everything out of the Skyracer and give the best performance,” said Brageot. Australian Matt Hall, who was runner-up in the overall Championship, was the penultimate pilot to take to the skies and he, while flying that older Edge 540, as expected, focused on a clean run. Hall, who awaits his new plane in San Diego, was understandably off pace, but was seen celebrating in the cockpit after his 13th place effort. In the Challenger Class, defending world champion Florian Bergér was in a class of his own and he sent in a firm warning that he is determined to retain his title by clocking a time of 59.682s. The German also emerged as the only Challenger Class pilot to fly under a minute in the capital track this year. “Well, I would say in the end anything is possible. The Challengers are also doing well and we saw that in the timings they have also set. It was never that close and it will be tough the whole season,” said Berger, adding that he was keen to make sure to win and follow the same path he took in the qualifiers. Sweden’s Daniel Ryfa, looking to complete a double here at the capital, was 0.880s behind in second place. In third, another 0.003s behind, was Great Britain’s Ben Murphy, while Melanie Astles was fourth. Results: Master Class Round 14 line-up after qualifying round: Yoshihide Muroya vs Juan Velarde; Matthias Dolderer vs Pete McLeod; Nicolas Ivanoff vs Petr Kopfstein; Francois Le Vot vs Kirby Chambliss; Cristian Bolton vs Mikael Brageot; Matt Hall vs Michael Goulian; Peter Podlunsek vs Martin Sonka. Qualifying Challenger Class: Florain Berger (GER) 59.689; Daniel Ryfa (SWE) 1:00.562; Ben Murphy (GBR) 1:00.565; Melanie Astles (FRA) 1:00.742; Kevin Coleman (USA) 1:02.000; Baptiste Vignes (FRA) 1:02.703; Luke Czepiela (POL) 1:07.587. More from More UAE Sport Sonka clinches maiden title in Abu Dhabi

