UAE marks second edition of Sports Day

“Today we take part in the second edition of the UAE Sports Day that brought together entire communities living peacefully all over the country. We would like to further promote such activities that enhance the concept of national identity. The mission and objectives of such events go beyond the mere practice of sport, culture and recreational activities. We want to make the UAE Sports Day an event that has an impact on the entire UAE community. It opens the way for exchanging cultures and knowledge between more than 200 nationalities living in coherence,” Shaikh Ahmad told media in his address at the UAE NOC headquarters.