Shaikh Mohammad issues new Dubai Sports Council law

As per Article No. 7, the council’s chairperson is appointed through a decree issued by the Dubai Ruler.

The council’s board of directors will approve programmes and initiatives for encouraging sports establishments to improve their administrative work. The board will also approve annual reports on the operations of the council, forwarding the approved reports to the chairperson for review. The board will also be responsible for approving the operational budgets of sports establishments and approving fees for services rendered by the council.