Qualifier Sonka rises to the occasion

The German, however, pushed a bit too hard and paid the prize. On Gate 14 he picked up a penalty for incorrect level flying and finished 0.088s slower than Sonka. Velarde was the last to start his engine and knew exactly what he needed to do to stake claim of the top honours. He gave it everything with a fast and clinical round but just fell short of Sonka’s time. In the round of eight, Dolderer was up against new Master Class Pilot Cristian Bolton and the German brought his experience into play. Dolderer was slow after the first split time but then got his acts together to get past the time of 55.980secs set by the Chilean pilot.