Narrow wins for Zabeel and Nad Al Sheba

In reply, Zabeel lost their top three batsmen for 16 and it looked like a struggle until man of the match Javed guided team past the target with invaluable unbeaten 50 off 47 balls (4x4). Giving him company to see their team through was No. 8 batsman Prashant Shetty with an unbeaten 10. Navin Punjabi bowled well for Shindagha with three wickets but could not stop Zabeel from surpassing their modest total.