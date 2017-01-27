MCL academy to bring the fun back in learning cricket

Ejaz, who will be the head coach, carries with him years of coaching experience. “There is lot of talent here and that is why the UAE has played in Under-19 World Cup and senior team in 50-over and Twenty20 World Cup. My aim will be to groom cricketers at the grass roots level for big cricket. Dubai College is the right place for the academy because in the surrounding areas there are no academies. We want to implement Zafar Shah’s vision of teaching cricket by making cricketers enjoy it,” said Ejaz. Razzaq, hailed as one of the finest all-rounders, said: “Initial stage of teaching cricket is by spreading awareness of the game. That is the stage when one should enjoy the game. Our aim will be that in life if a youngster has to choose a sport, it will have to be cricket.”