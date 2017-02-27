Golden guys SFS and DBMSC reach the final

Dubai: SFS and DBMSC-A team entered the final in the Gold category, Icons and DBMSC-B team booked a berth in the Silver finals and Falcons and Mir CC sealed a seat in the Bronze final in the ICC Academy Challengers Cup 2017. The first indoor tournament of the season at the ICC Cricket Academy indoor facilities is being held at Dubai Sports City.

In the Gold semi-finals, SFS defeated DIB Knight Riders and DBMSC – A eased past Faisal 11. SFS posted an impressive 66 thanks to key knocks from Omer and Asif, who scored an identical 11, while Sachin chipped in with 12. Chasing, DIB Knight Riders could muster only 34 with only Wali reaching double figures, hitting 13. DBMSC – A batting clicked as they piled on 83 with Sameer top scoring with 14. Ramveer and Aqib Malik made 13 each while Jai Joshi (11) and Rohan Mustafa (10) ensured DBMSC – A had a strong total to defend. In reply, Faisal 11’s batting failed to live up to expectations as they managed just 39 with only the second pair of Numair (12) and Aneek (10) coming good. In the Silver semi-finals, DBMSC – B scored an easy victory over Abela & Co and Icons secured a close win over Coca Cola. Mateen was the star batsman as he powered to a fine 23, while Sajid hit a superb 18 and Farhan and Abdul chipped in with 10 each as DBMSC – B managed 94. In reply, Abela & Co made a good start with the opening pair of Rohit and Sunil securing 10 and 11 respectively. Hiren continued the good work with a fruitful 13 but the other batsmen failed to contribute as Abela & Co achieved 44. Icons posted 76 with Majo top scoring on 15 while Tanu got 14 and Titty hit 11. In reply, Coca Cola started well with the first pair Danish (10) and Sachin (13) putting on 23. Hammad hit 11 before they lost track. Parag also scored 11 but their efforts were not sufficient to beat their opponent’s score. In the Bronze semi-finals, Falcons edged past KT to book a berth in the final. KT, batting first, secured 59 with significant contributions from Mohammad (12), Kingsley (12) and Salim (11). In reply, Falcons scored 66 with Sharma top scoring at 15. Sethu (13), Varun (11) and Thomson (11) were the other crucial contributors. In the other semis, Jonty (19) and Hammad (18) were the star batsmen as Mir CC defeated Tiger CC. Brief scores: Gold Semi-finals: SFS 66 (Asif 11, Omer 11, Sachin 10) bt DIB Knight Riders 34 (Wali 13). DBMSC – A 83 (Rohan Mustafa 10, Ramveer 13, Jai Joshi 11, Sameer 14, Aqib Malik 13) bt Faisal 11 39 (Numair 12, Aneek 10) Silver Semi-finals: DBMSC – B 94 (Farhan 10, Sajid 18, Mateen 23, Abdul 10) bt Abela & Co 44 (Rohit 10, Sunil 11, Hiren 13). Icons 76 (Titty 11, Tanu 14, Majo 15) bt Coca Cola 60 (Danish 10, Sachin 13, Hammad 11, Parag 11). Bronze Semi-finals: Falcons 66 (Sethu 13, Varun 11, Thomson 11, Sharma a 15) bt KT 59 (Mohammad 12, Kingsley 12, Salim 11). Mir CC 58 (Hammad 18, Jonty 19, Abdullah 12) bt Tiger CC 38 (Imran 13, Arsalan 11, Asad 16). More from More UAE Sport Delightful debut for Dzumhur

