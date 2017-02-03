Easy wins for Coca Cola, Rostamani and Chargers

Chargers recorded a double triumph — racing past Transmed and registering a narrow win against Shagarah Panthers. M. Sagar smashed 17 runs in Chargers’ total of 82 after Transmed scored 43. In the nail-biting win, Chargers scored 66 in reply to Shagarah Panthers’ 63. V. Deepu was the star, scoring 12 runs and picking up a wicket. M. Farrukh earned the player of the match for his brilliant batting and bowling performance as NBF trounced Lightening Strikers. His 22 with contributions from Ali (18) and Sreejith (17) helped NBF post 100 while, in reply, Lightening Strikers could muster only 36.