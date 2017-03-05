du La Liga HPC go six unbeaten

Dubai: UAE Football Association Academy League leaders du La Liga High Performance Centre maintained a six-week winning run after defeating E-Sports 2-0 at the Sevens over the weekend.
Arif got onto the end of Salam’s cross to open the scoring on five minutes and Matni added a second before the whistle after a pass from Hallal to leave E-Sports fourth in the table.
Elsewhere, Al Ain maintained their winning run to reclaim second in the league with two games in hand, with a 7-0 win over Legends, courtesy of four goals from Guel. FCBEscola beat Emirates 3-1 to go fifth and Abu Dhabi Elite beat Dubai’s PSG 4-0 to go third.
In another thriller Al Jazira beat EFF Abu Dhabi 3-1 with two goals in the last two minutes and Dubai’s Elite beat TFA 3-1.