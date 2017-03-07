DPS, Dubai retain Under-10 schools title

Speaking to Gulf News, Mirza who was instrumental in launching such a tournament, said: “We are proud of the fact that we were the first to introduce an under-10 cricket tournament played with cricket ball and in proper cricketing gear. All the five editions of the tournament have been keenly contested by 12 to 14 schools every year. By making it a league cum knock out we provided more matches for the children. To inspire the youngsters we even created opportunities to meet top cricketers like Waqar Younis, Aquib Javed, Azhar Ali and even UAE former captain Mohammad Tauqir during the tournament.”