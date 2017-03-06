Batsmen steal show in Al Dhaid, Dubai and Ajman

Three half centuries were scored by UAE Lions’s batsmen. Salim A Rahim scored 85 runs, Irfan Naseem hit 65 and Nabil Iqbal made an unbeaten 56 as UAE Lions posted a mammoth 282 for five in 40 overs. Chasing, Bukhatir XI put a fight through Shad Hamza’s half century. But his unbeaten 57 backed by Vishnu Sukumaran’s 39 could help Bukhatir XI score only 219 runs in 36 overs.

The Tahir Spices Cup held at the Ocean Fair Sports Club ground in Dubai Investment Park saw Ocean Fair defeat Al Badar Cricket Club by 71 runs. Rizwan Khan cracked 83 runs while Hassnain Raza remained unbeaten on 68 and helped Ocean Fair post 207 for five. Al Badar chased through Sohail Bilal’s 47 but Freddy Sidhwa claimed three timely wickets while Qadir Nawaz and M Farhad took two each to restrict Al Badar to 136 for nine in 20 overs. The first day of the GMCA Multi Nations Premier League began at the Ajman ground between Friends XI, Sharjah and New Medical Centre, Abu Dhabi. Friends posted 208 runs through Abdul Rehman (39), Tanveer Raja (43 runs) and a breezy 51 off just 18 balls from M. Altaf NMC managed to reach the target with three balls and four wickets remaining. The second match between Afghanistan Team Club and MIR ended in super over finish with both teams scoring 186. MIR won the super over by three runs. The last match was also a high voltage one between AWICA Pakistan and Ahmad CC. AWICA elected to bowl first. Ahmad CC’s Qasim Mustafa hit 64 runs while Mohammad Asghar scored 41. T. Faisal chipped in with 55 runs off 21 balls for a total of 208. Half centuries from Mohammad Waseem and Zubair Khan helped them AWICA win by three wickets with two balls to spare. Meanwhile, Ajman Cricket Council has announced the return of ‘A’ division cricket. Top team will compete in the Al Mulk T20 Trophy A ‘Division Tournament from March 8 at the Eden Garden Cricket ground. Eight teams shall participate with leading teams like ECB Blues, Alubond Tigers, Sharjah CC, One Stop Tourism, Multiplex, Rising Star, MIR CC and Bukhatir XI taking part. Brief scores: UAE Lions bt Bukhatir XI by 63 runs. UAE Lions: 282 for 5 in 40 overs (Irfan Naseem 65, Salim A Rahim 85, Rashid Ali 23, Nabil Iqbal 56n.o, Behzaad Sardar 22; Shad Hamza 2 for 19). Bukhatir XI: 219 in 36 overs (Shad Hamza 57, Rameez Abdul Kareem 26, Vishnu Sukumaran 39, Vinu Vijiyan 26, Mohamed Halan 25; Behzaad Sardar 3 for 40, Tauqer Raja 2 for 27, Muhammad Naeem 2 for 43). Man of the match: Salim A Rahim. Tahir Spices Cup: Ocean Fair Sports Club bt Al Badar CC by 71 runs. Ocean Fair Sports Club, 207 for 5 in 20 overs (Hassnain Raza 68 n.o; Rizwan Khan 83. Qadir Nawaz 28. Amit Kapoor 2 for 40) Al Badar CC 136 for 9 in 20 overs. (Sohail Bilal 47, Summet Kesavan 26, Freddy Sidhwa 3 for 20, Qadir Nawaz 2 for 19 and Farhad 2 for 16. Man of the match Rizwan Khan. Wombats CC bt Aslam Engg.by 37 runs. Wombats Club 177 for 7 in 20 overs (Touseef Ahmed 40; Haroon Ghous 42n.o Umeer Hayat 27 n.o. Farukh Ali 2 for 23 Mukhtar Ahmed 2 for 27 Aslam Engg 140 in 18.3 overs (Fayyaz Ahmed 37; Saeed Ahmed 41, Haroon Ghaus 3 for 20, Hammad Usmani 2 for 21 Sikkander Butt 2 for 24. Man of the match Haroon Ghous. More from More UAE Sport Porsche GT3 heads to Bahrain

DSC to form new investment committee

du La Liga HPC go six unbeaten

Verdasco rues missed chances









