72 teams set for duFC knock-outs

Speaking about the development of talents at the du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC), head coach Rafael Sanchez said: “The talents we are looking for at duFC are those who possess technical and physical skills combined with maturity and intelligence, able to set up play and work as a team. We have seen many youths with great potential this season from across the UAE and we are especially looking forward to welcoming the U14 age group to join the older age group at du La Liga HPC.”