Olaroiu tells Al Ahli: Forget past matches and focus on the game at hand

After conceding eight goals in their last two matches, the mindset of Miroslav Dukic is quite understandable. Taking over the reins from Fred Rutten, the Serbian has had to witness a 4-0 drubbing from Emirates followed by the 4-1 rout from their neighbours and arch-rivals last week. This has seen the Hawks slide down the standings into eighth place with 24 points before they face yet another strong and compact side in the form of Al Ain.

“We are up against a strong team that will be looking for full points to avenge their loss last week [against Dibba],” Dukic said. “It is not a normal thing to concede eight goals in only two matches. But that is the situation at the moment and we need to alter it as soon as possible. Most of the goals were due to silly mistakes and we really cannot afford to make any more mistakes, especially in the defence,” the Serbian stressed. The coach, who took over following the sacking of Rutten last month, is relieved to welcome back at least a few of his first-choice players, such as Mohammad Ayed, Mohammad Manae, Eisa Mohammad and Mohammad Ebrahim, from suspensions or injuries. “We have our style, strengths and tactics and we need the full points from each and every game just like any of the other teams,” Dukic said. “We had a lot of positives despite losing against Al Ahli last week. We desperately need a win badly, and that will perhaps put our campaign back on track,” the coach hoped. With nearly all hope lost either for the title or for a top-four finish for qualifying for next season’s AFC Champions League, Dukic is now faced with the task of rebuilding his side. “The most important thing now is to ensure we play strong and to our strengths as a team. We need to further develop as a team,” he said. “I am convinced we have a good bunch of players, and we are on the right track. Perhaps, all we need now is a little bit of luck on our side,” Dukic added. Arabian Gulf League Fixtures: Wednesday: 5.25pm: Hatta v Al Ahli; 5.30pm Al Jazira v Emirates; 8.15pm: Al Shabab v Al Ain Thursday: 5.35pm: Al Dhafra v Bani Yas; 8.15pm: Al Wahda v Sharjah Friday: 5.25pm: Dibba v Al Nasr; 8.15pm: Al Wasl v Kalba Standings Team P W D L F A Df Pts Al Jazira 18 15 2 1 48 13 35 47 Al Wasl 18 12 3 3 40 17 23 39 Al Ahli 18 11 5 2 36 12 24 38 Al Ain 18 11 4 3 36 23 13 37 Al Dhafra 18 7 5 6 26 30 -4 26 Al Wahda 18 6 7 5 31 25 6 25 Al Nasr 18 8 1 9 33 26 7 25 Al Shabab 18 6 6 6 18 29 -11 24 Hatta 18 5 5 8 17 29 -12 20 Sharjah 18 4 5 9 18 29 -11 17 Kalba 18 4 4 10 19 28 -9 16 Dibba 18 3 6 9 18 37 -19 15 Emirates 18 3 3 12 22 32 -10 12 Bani Yas 18 2 2 14 17 49 -32 8 More from Football Aguirre hails morale-boosting Sharjah win

Mamic: Al Shamrani must be much, much better

AGL players told get haircuts or face bans

City football schools to coach girls for free









