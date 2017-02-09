Arabian Gulf League: Dibba dent Al Ain’s title bid

Moroccan midfielder Driss Fetouhi sent in an out-swinging free-kick from the left that Al Ain left-back Khalid Abdul Rahman deflected into his own net.

The visitors sealed their win in the 77th minute when another angled free-kick from Fettouhi, this time on the right flank, set up the second goal. Al Ain failed to deal with the Moroccan’s cross and striker Bruno Moraes pounced on the loose ball to net his fifth goal for the club since joining in January.