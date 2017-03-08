Arabian Gulf League: Ali Mabkhout nets late brace for leaders Al Jazira

Abu Dhabi: Arabian Gulf League leaders Al Jazira moved six points clear at the top of the table after beating Al Ain 2-0 at home on Wednesday evening thanks to Ali Mabkhout's brace.
The AGL's leading goalscorer struck two late goals (82 and 94) at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in a highly competitive encounter.
Earlier on Wednesday, in the absence of Ahmad Khalil, strikers Asamoah Gyan and Makhete Diop both got on the scoresheet to earn second-place Al Ahli a 2-0 win against Al Dhafra at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium in the Western Region.
After a relatively quiet first half, and as the two teams looked destined to go into the half-time break level, the former Al Dhafra striker Diop bulldozed his way into their penalty area then rounded goalkeeper Abdullah Al Nasri, but was brought down and the referee blew his whistle to award the visitors a penalty kick.
Ghanaian Gyan stepped up and converted from the spot for his fourth goal of the season.