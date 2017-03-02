Zahoor’s six-wicket spell in vain as Ireland win

In the 46th over, he took a hat-trick. He first dismissed Gary Wilson by having him caught by Shaiman Anwar and then yorked a well set Porterfield and then trapped next man Andy McBrine leg before for a duck. “I have been able to produce such spells because of the support from my employers Al Naboodah Insurance Brokers (ANIB) who give me enough time to play and train and pursue my dream of being a good effective fast bowler,” added Zahoor, who hails from Faisalabad and has played first class cricket in Pakistan.