Javed’s allround show fails to take the UAE home

It was a good toss for Ireland to win as they elected to bat first. Javed removed Stuart Poynter for five runs and then went on to dismiss Ireland skipper William Porterfield for a duck. Stirling (39) and Kevin O’Brien (40) lifted Ireland out of trouble through a 53 runs partnership. Gary Wilson chipped in with a quick 26 with two sixes and two boundaries to give Ireland a respectable total.