Al Fahim hopes to inspire Emiratis

“Performance comes with training and more training, there is no mystery around it. Of course, when you become a professional athlete you must take on more specific training to develop special aspects of your racing.

“I wish to see more Emiratis adopting the sport and Inshallah in a few years we will have a larger number of UAE national elite athletes, but also and very importantly healthier people transferring good values and healthy habits to our younger generations.” Dubai kicks off a 106-stage year-long season of Half Ironman events, starting with a 1.9-km swim, 90-km cycle and a 21.1-km run along Jumeirah. Five-time International Triathlon Union (ITU) world champion Javier Gomez Noya of Spain headlines the US$100,000 event, alongside 2008 Ironman 70.3 world champion Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand. Last year’s event was won by 2008 Olympic champion Jan Frodeno, while the women’s race was won by Swiss double world champion Daniela Ryf, who is favourite again.









