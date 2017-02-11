Mac, Du Plessis corner glory in Khor Fakkan

The Super Sprint category is aimed at younger athletes and those in the early stages of their training and consists of a 375-metre swim, a 12-kilometre cycle and a 2.5-kilometre run. Giancarlo Candiano Tricas crossed the finish line first in the Super Sprint category in just 39 minutes; Hanna Maouche won in the women’s race in just under one hour. The next race in the series takes place on April 14.