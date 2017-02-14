UAE A to face defending champions Belgium

In a contest between two youngsters, Kirk Rebuyas secured a 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 win over Fahad Al Janahi, while young Spaniard Alvaro Beuno Gil, representing the hosts, brought things on level terms with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Michael Quinones. In the crucial doubles, Rebuyas and Josepen Serra got past Beuno and Fahad Al Janahi 2-6, 6-3, 10-14. The result meant the UAE ended with the advantage of one extra set won that ended with the hosts finishing ahead of India for a spot in the semi-finals.