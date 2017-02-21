The seeds are falling

“I have to get back on the old track. I was there during 2016. I had much more belief in what I had to do. But now I am tentative and I am losing because I am not finishing matches with that killer instinct that I have. I know it is not easy, but I can do it and I know how to do it. There is no other way,” she added, before heading back home to Slovakia for a short break followed by the long journey for the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments next month.