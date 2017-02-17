Tennis mourns loss of Camero

Dubai: The fraternity of line officials at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships were left in a sombre mood after hearing of the untimely demise of Jimmy Camero late on Thursday.
Filipino Camero, who succumbed to a prolonged illness at the Al Tawuum Hospital in Al Ain, was a familiar face in UAE tennis. After starting off as a line umpire when the men’s tournament commenced in 1993, Camero was promoted to assistant chief of umpires along with Dr Magdy Abdul Azim. The popular Filipino was also in charge of line umpires at Tennis Emirates.
“We are all sad at this loss as Jimmy has always been with us for all these years. And now suddenly we feel his absence. We have lost a true friend,” Azim told Gulf News.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during such a difficult time,” he added.
Camero leaves behind his wife, Rose, and three children, Jonathan, Jerome and Judith, an employee at Dubai Duty Free.
The line umpires will be having a special meeting before the start of second day qualifying matches on Saturday to pay their respects to the departed official.