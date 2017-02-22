Teen puts old guard on notice

“I’m really pleased with the way I have been playing, enjoying myself and sticking to my game plan. I am just really having fun,” Davis said as she readied to take on Svitolina in today’s quarters. “I guess this is part of me being lucky on debut here. I’m really happy to be here. It’s an incredible tournament and I’m happy that I’m playing well here,” she added.

Early cushion Going into their third encounter on tour, Makarova had won both their earlier matches dropping just nine games in total. But Davis ensured no repeat as she broke early for an early 3-0 cushion. Makarova broke back in the fifth and then held for 3-3. The Russian — a quarter-finalist here in 2015 — then sustained the pressure to record a second break and serve out the set 6-4 in 40 minutes. Davis, though, had other plans as she broke in the fourth and sixth for a healthy 5-1 lead to serve out the set 6-1 in a mere 27 minutes. The American was the first to move ahead in the deciding third with a break in the fifth, only to see her Russian opponent break back for 3-3. Davis broke a second time for 4-3 and then served out a game on love to go 5-3 clear to finish off with a third break and complete the upset. Konjuh was left with the prospect of a dream meeting against top seed Kerber after the German top seed disposed of gold medallist Puig. Meanwhile, Mladenovic — who had packed off second seed and Qatar Open champion Pliskova a day earlier — was slow off the blocks and was quickly 0-4 in arrears against Qiang Wang. In the second set, the Chinese broke in the eighth and then in the tenth to wrap up set and match in a tight second set that lasted 61 minutes to set a meeting against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. RESULTS (Singles) Lauren Davis bt Ekaterina Makarova 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Ana Konjuh bt Elena Vesnina 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Qiang Wang bt Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-4; Elina Svitolina bt Christina McHale 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Lauren Davis bt Ekaterina Makarova 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Anastasija Sevastova bt Shuai Peng 6-4, 6-3; Angelique Kerber bt Monica Puig 6-2, 6-3; Catherine Bellis bt Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

