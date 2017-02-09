Sharapova gets wild card for Madrid Open

London: Maria Sharapova’s spring schedule is falling into place, after the Mutua Madrid Open granted her a wild card on Wednesday. The tournament, which starts on May 5, is the third event to confirm Sharapova on the entry list, after the Stuttgart Open and the Rome Masters. “Maria is one of the best players of the last 15 years and also a past winner of our tournament,” said tournament director Manolo Santana. “In Madrid she always plays well, and I’m sure she will come back to the courts highly motivated and hoping to do well in her first tournaments.” Wild cards are the only way that Sharapova can access the big events after her 15-month doping ban, which runs out on the third day of the Stuttgart tournament. She will return with a ranking of zero, and her immediate goal will be to collect the 600-odd points that would allow her to earn qualification for the Grand Slams on her own steam.