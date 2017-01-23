Serena battles into Aussie Open quarters

With her sister, a potential final opponent, already safely into the last eight in the other side of the draw, Williams had to use all her experience to get past a dogged Strycova.

Despite the temperature already past 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) when they began at 11:00am, Williams opted to wear knee-length black leggings and sleeves, and she made a slow start. It was Strycova who drew first blood, breaking the first Williams serve, but with the sweat starting to drip off her she immediately broke back with a sizzling crosscourt forehand. But Williams’ first serve was still not firing, with just 33 percent successful in the opening games, and the Czech took full advantage to break to love and go 2-1 in front. It was woeful serving from both players with Williams broken again before they both began to warm to the task. Williams finally held serve in the fifth game but it didn’t last long when Strycova broke again to go 4-3 ahead. Another break — an incredible sixth in eight games — put Williams level and she then held, before a defensive Strycova saved four set points in a marathon 10th game. Williams was fired up and screaming “C’mon!” and she went 6-5 ahead before Czech, serving to stay in the set, was finally undone on the eighth set point by a lucky shot from the American that came off her racquet frame. Strycova, at a career-high ranking of 16, is a two-time former girls champion in Melbourne but had never been past round four in the main draw. And with her nose in front, Williams was never going to let that happen and a netted volley from the Czech gave her an early break for 2-1 in the second set. Strycova was wilting and Williams was in control, and despite being broken when serving for the match she broke straight back to book her place in the last eight. More from Tennis Murray left out of Britain’s Davis Cup team

Super-coach puts Vandeweghe on road to success

Federer surprised as title prospects grow

Raonic’s booming serve could explode Nadal bid









