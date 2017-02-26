Rosol lone qualifier on a rainy day

Salah Talak, Tournament Director, had officially called off play for the day and released the order of play for Monday that will see the final round of qualifying being held from 11am onwards.

Hani El Khafief, Chief of Officials, was appreciative of all the hard work put in over the past two days by the court services team led by Laith Al Ani. “Saturday was the most difficult day in the history of the Dubai Tennis Championships. We had as many as nine interruptions in play and we used more than 1,200 towels to clean up the courts every time it stopped raining. But the court services team didn’t give up. They just came and cheerfully did such a fantastic job,” El Khafief said.