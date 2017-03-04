Rojer and Tecau claim doubles crown

“As we see nowadays, it’s not so easy to do so. You have to be committed. You have to have great support all around. And I think they have that here in Dubai, and they do a very good job to keep the tournament coming back. I know the players enjoy playing here and having it for a 25th year in itself is amazing, and then to win, I mean, people always find numbers, and it’s our unlucky 13th and all these things. But all in all, it’s nice to win,” the Dutchman added.