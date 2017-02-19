Pliskova’s good luck charm finds fans in the family

Dubai: Last week’s Doha champion Karolina Pliskova hardly even thinks past the fact that the two tattoos on her body are meant to bring her luck every time she steps on a tennis court.
Plsikova has two Polynesian-style tattoos — one on her left thigh and another on the outside of her left arm — which, according to her, are meant just for luck.
In support, her family members, including her parents and her sister [her twin Kristyna] also have tattoos in the same style and in the same part of the body.
“We all have the tattoos in the family, and it was I who always wanted to do it,” Pliskova told media.
“I have two as of now. The tattoos are a sign originating in New Zealand. They have no significance as such. It’s just for good luck,” she said.