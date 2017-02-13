Philippines assured of semi-final berth

Winners of their first two encounters against Ukraine and Norway, the Philippines got the ball rolling with Kirk Rebuyas giving them the lead with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over Ronak Manvja. Ajay Yadav then brought things on par with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Francis Largo. However, the Indian pair of Yadav and Manvja could not sustain their momentum in the decisive doubles as they went down 3-6, 6-2, 6-10 against Largo and Josepen Serra.