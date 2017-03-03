Murray beats Pouille, sets Spanish date

Earlier, Verdasco had eased into his first ATP 500 final with a tough 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1 win over Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Now 33, Verdasco is one of the older tennis players on the ATP World Tour with his best this season coming in neighbouring Doha at the Qatar Open where he fell to former world number one and ultimate champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.