Monfils using Dubai to realise Roland Garros dream

“Home support definitely helps, but also [I raise my game there] because it’s the highest goal I have in tennis.”

Of Dubai, where he has only made one appearance getting knocked out in the first round to Tomas Berdych in 2008, he added: “If I play good here, it’s a strong field, with good names and you will build a lot of confidence. That will help through the season, my goal is pretty much the same as last year to play consistent and try to catch a big title at the end.”