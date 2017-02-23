Mirza feels she has time on her side to score career slams

Sania Mirza on similarities between her an India cricket captain Virat Kohli:

"I've been asked this one a few times and I'm sure he has too. I think Virat is an incredible cricketer. There's no doubt about that, but I think the reason he's such a good leader for the Indian team is because he's not afraid, and he is who he is because he's out there and he's trying to win. "He's got such a personality and he's not afraid to show it and I think that’s incredible. I've met him a few times and I know him a little bit and he's such a normal guy.

"When you go and have dinner in a bunch of five people you would never think, but I think that’s the amazing part of champions that when you step on the court, they want to win and need to believe they are better than anyone else and that’s how you become champions.