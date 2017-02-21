Makarova’s Olympic golden motivation was a BMW X6

“I think it’s not the Russian sports. It’s just the Russian politics with the world that everyone is against us. Maybe we do some not very good things, but still, I think the sportsmen is not the people who need to do like the doping and not go to the Olympic Games. But as Russians we are fighting, and I think we are just the strongest people in the world because we just need to survive in our country, and sometimes it’s a lot of things like that. So we are so hard inside,” Makarova explained.