‘Leave the young ones alone,’ says Federer

Ranked No. 17 in the world and seeded No. 6, the 21-year-old Kyrgios fell in three sets in the Acapulco semi-finals to American Sam Querry on Friday. But besides tennis, the Australian has been in the news for all the wrong as well. And if at all, anyone has stopped him from performing on court, it has been Kyrgios and his errant ways.

Last week, the Australian made it to the last four stages at the Marseille Open where he lost to Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. However, his antics off-court have been well documented. Last year, Kyrgios received an eight-week suspension for tanking at the Shanghai Masters in October and the sentence was reduced to three weeks on the condition that he consulted a psychologist. Earlier this year, the Australian blew away a two-set advantage to lose to Italy’s Andreas Seppi, prompting American legend John McEnroe to label Kyrgios as a “black eye for the sport”. “I think Nick Kyrgios can be a good champion in the future. He is already making great strides as he was already in the semi-finals in Marseille last week and doing well in Acapulco this week,” he said. In Marseille, Kyrgios blew up at a spectator, sending a mocking wave in their direction after telling them to “shut the f*** up”. The controversy came after he blasted a chair umpire for being “biased as s***” last week. Tomic has fared no better as he has lost in the first round in four of his past five tournaments since the start of the 2017 season. Playing in a singles match at the Mexican Open, Tomic retired after losing the first set, citing “unbearable heat” despite temperatures being just 28 degrees Celsius throughout his match against American Donald Young. But a couple of hours later, the 24-year-old played in his doubles match with Italian Paolo Lorenzi. “I also had to learn in the beginning. So they [the new players] also have to learn and get around and find for themselves things like which tournament they want to play, how many tournaments is enough, how much is not enough. This is a constant evolution and they need to just get it right,” Federer noted. “I’ve commented enough on so many players and maybe I will do that again in the future. But this is not the right time right now,” he added. More from Tennis Ex-cricketer Barty puts runs on board in return

