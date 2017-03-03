Kyrgios stuns Djokovic to become youngest player to beat ‘Big Five’

“He is so quick,” Nadal said. “I felt I needed to choose the right shots to do the damage. I was trying to hit the winner too early sometimes and too late other times, so it was tough to get my rhythm.”

World No. 6 Nadal also kept his Acapulco unbeaten streak alive, having won 13 straight matches, and moved to 26-0 in sets in the ATP Tour event. Nadal moves on Nadal advanced to a semi-final meeting with Marin Cilic. Nadal has won three of four career meetings with the Croatian. “I am excited about playing this match,” Nadal said. “He is one of the best players in the world.” The 30-year-old Nadal clinched Thursday’s victory in the ninth game of the second set with an overhead smash at the net after Nishioka’s return landed well short. Nadal easily won the opening set tiebreaker by taking the first five points and then two out of the next four. He closed out the first set with a blistering cross-court forehand that froze Nishioka in his tracks. Nishioka was his own worst enemy at times as the 21-year-old qualifier had no aces, made four double faults and won just 50 per cent of his second-serve points. In the eighth game of the first set, Nishioka was up 40-15 and, despite having three challenges on the board, he failed to challenge a Nadal forehand that was ruled in but appeared to have sailed wide. Third-seeded Cilic reached the semi-finals without hitting a ball as American Steve Johnson withdrew. Johnson pulled out of his scheduled quarter-final on the hard courts with a right ankle injury he said he sustained in his victory over Ernesto Escobedo on Wednesday. Unseeded Querrey eliminated fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-1, 7-5 in their quarter-final match. More from Tennis Dubai hurray for Murray at long last

