Kuznetsova looking to break Dubai jinx

“I would love to take some of the consistency into this season. In the last few years, I haven’t been so good,” she admits. “I was always there, but couldn’t quite flip the switch. I would love to stay with the switch on, because it’s the key for me. I feel that I’m playing as well as the best in the world, and I have a chance to beat them and be ranked among them everywhere I go. It’s a great feeling because I worked really hard to be there.”