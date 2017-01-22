Konta emerges as a favourite for Dubai

The most successful player to emerge from Britain in a generation, late last year she became the first Briton since Jo Durie in 1984 to reach the World’s Top 10, then she didn’t drop a set all week in Sydney to become the first British champion there since Durie in 1983.

Going into the Australian Open, where she came to prominence by reaching the semis last year, she had won 22 of her last 27 matches while reaching the semis or better in four of her past five tournaments. Now ranked ninth, Konta will be joined in Dubai by seven other members of the top 10, all of whom mount a strong challenge for the title. However Dubai has often produced final surprises and 2017 could be no exception as several Dubai-bound outsiders have also made winning starts to the year. Karolina Pliskova, who reached the Dubai final in 2015, won in Brisbane, beating 2014 Dubai finalists Alize Cornet. Alison Riske reached the Shenzhen final, Lauren Davis beat Ana Konjuh in Auckland, Monica Nicolescu reached the Hobart finals and 2016 Dubai finalist Barbora Strycova also made the semis in Sydney Konta, Pliskova and Strycova have all made it to the fourth round in Australia, along with other Dubai contenders ranked outside the top ten, Anastasia Pavyluchenkova and Ekatarina Makarova. Dubai’s WTA Premier Five event starts on February 19 and features Australian and US Open champion and World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova and former Dubai champions Agnieszka Radwanska, Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki. The ATP 500 event follows on February 27, and the line-up includes World No. 1 Andy Murray; seven-time Dubai champion Roger Federer; Dubai defending champion, winner of three grand slams and World No. 4 Stan Wawrinka; two time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych, along with entertaining World No. 7 Gael Monfils. Tickets are available from the Box Office at Dubai Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, which opens from 9am to 9pm daily. Tickets are also available online via http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets. For further information visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com. More from Tennis Murray left out of Britain’s Davis Cup team

