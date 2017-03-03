Kohlschreiber keen for further improvement

Riding on a heartening performance like this, Kohlschreiber sees a bright season ahead of him. “I served well in the crucial moments and in that tie-breaker was big. He played his best tennis there. So of course I have to analyse that kind of match. But also, I think only in a good way on how I played the forehand, on how the footwork was and how the attitude was, and those are the good things,” Kohlschreiber added.