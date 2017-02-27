Kohlschreiber, Bautista Agut sail through

“I don’t really put in any effort, but I try to be always the guy who tries to make other people smile. Sometimes I do few things too much trying to be funny. I’m a happy person. It’s a very good environment. There are many players on tour with whom I have been with on tour for more than ten years now. It’s the same faces, and along the way you have some friendships. These are people you see almost every week. So it’s a good connection,” Kohlschreiber explained.

“I always try to be, or I could be more funny on court. But, I have to be honest. Outside the court, I think I’m very open and funny guy,” he added. Muller has already captured his first title of the season — and also his career on the ATP World Tour — with his triumph over Dan Evans in the final of the Sydney Open. He also made it to the quarter-finals in Sofia where he lost to Roberto Bautista-Agut. Later in the afternoon, sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain handed 20-year-old Karen Khachanov his sixth straight loss on the tour this season with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) result against the Russian. Handed out a wild card entry here, the sixth-seeded Bautista-Agut will get a day’s rest before he prepares to face the winner of the match between Florian Mayer and fellow Spaniard, Fernando Verdasco that is scheduled to be played on Tuesday. Also on action today will the UAE’s wild card entry Omar Behroozian as he takes on the challenge of Russia’s Daniil Medvedev probably at 6pm on Court 1. “It’s a big stage for me and I want to do well. The goal would be to focus on each and every point and see how best I can possibly get through to the next round,” Behroozian said. RESULTS Men’s Singles Round One Philipp Kohlschreiber bt Gilles Muller 6-4, 7-6 (1); Roberto Bautista-Agut bt Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (4); Marcel Granollers bt Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2; Guillermo Garcia-Lopez bt Viktor Troicki 6-4, 6-3. Men’s Doubles Round One: Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau bt Mate Pavic/Alexander Peya 7-6 (2), 6-1; James Cerretani/Philipp Oswald bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Andreas Seppi 7-5, 6-3; Henri Kontinen/John Peers bt Omar Behroozian/Amirvala Madanchi 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Evans/Gilles Muller bt Andy Murray/Nenad Zimonjic 6-1, 7-6 (2). Order of Play for Tuesday Centre Court (Start at 2pm) Damir Dzumhur vs Stan Wawrinka; Adam Pavlasek vs Lucas Pouille; (Not before 7pm) Andy Murray vs Malek Jaziri; Tomas Berdych vs Lukas Rosol Court 1 (Start at 2pm) Florian Mayer vs Fernando Verdasco; Daniel Evans vs Dustin Brown; Omar Behroozian vs Daniil Medvedev; Robin Haase vs Denis Istomin Court 2 (Start at 2pm) Rohan Bopanna/Marcin Matkowski vs Ivan Dodig/Marcel Granollers; Karen Khachanov/Benoit Paire vs Florin Mergea/Viktor Troicki Court 3 (Start at 2pm) Mikhail Youzhny vs Evgeny Donskoy; Marius Copil vs Jan-Lennard Struff; James McGee/David O’Hare vs Daniel Nestor/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin More from Tennis Delightful debut for Dzumhur

