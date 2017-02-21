Kerber’s number still up

However, Olympic champion Puig continued her march on the third day with a hard-fought 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over last year’s semi-finalist Caroline Garcia, while former champion and No. 4 seed Agnieszka Radwanska got the better of qualifier Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-2. Also advancing to the third round was former world number one and Dubai winner Caroline Wozniacki, seeded No. 10 here, with an effortless 6-4, 6-2 win over Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic to earn the right to meet Bondarenko.