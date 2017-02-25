Kerber looks to health and life

After her professional debut in 2003, Kerber shot into prominence reaching the 2011 US Open semi-finals when she was ranked No. 92. But, she lived up to her potential with two Grand Slam titles — both in 2016 with the Australian Open followed by the US Open — while climbing to the top in mid-September last year. However, a string of disappointing results followed and Kerber has had to abdicate her position to Serena Williams since then.