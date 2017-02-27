Jaziri ready to give it his all against Murray

In 2013, Jaziri is well remembered for starting off his season in Dubai where he faced seven-time champion Roger Federer and lost in three tight sets 5-7, 6-0, 6-2. That gave him just the amount of confidence needed and two years later, the Tunisian made his first appearance in the main draw of the Australian Open where he became the first Arab male tennis player to advance to the third round of a grand slam in more than a decade.