Jaziri draws on positives after losing to Murray

In 2013, Jaziri started off his season against top seed Roger Federer against whom he lost in three tight sets 5-7, 6-0, 6-2. With a career-high No 47 until last week, Jaziri advanced to the quarter-finals where he went down 2-6, 3-6 to Philipp Kohlschreiber in 2014, and in the following year the Tunisian lost a close tie against Borna Coric in their first round meeting.