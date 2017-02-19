Jankovic, Vinci and Pavlyuchenkova fall on first day

Champion at the 2011 US Open, Australia’s Samantha Stosur also eased her way into the next round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Chinese qualifier Kai-Lin Zhang. Stosur, who has been a regular in Dubai since her debut in 2005, took just 75 minutes to send her opponent packing. The 12th-seeded Australian will get a day off on Monday before she takes on the winner of the match between Shuai Zhang and Ana Konjuh.