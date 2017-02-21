Jabeur bemoans lack of Arab tennis talent

“I can see it changing if we have a good programme,” added the 2011 Junior French Open champion. “Arab players want to be top, they see big players and want to be in their spot, they want to win and have the energy to do it, but the other stuff we really have to work hard on.”

Asked if she would look to help out with Arab player development when she retires, she replied: “Of course, I can see myself doing something in Tunisia. That’s one of my goals to open an academy to help players and I hope I will [have] that chance one day.” Qualifier Jabeur lost 6-3, 6-1, against China’s Qiang Wang in her second round match on Tuesday, after having beaten Russia’s Anastasia Pavyluchenkova 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4 in Sunday’s first round. It was the first time she had made it out of qualifying in three previous appearances in Dubai. “I’m really happy with this tournament so hopefully I can continue with this positivity going forward. “My first goal was to qualify and then I did that and won the first round, I wanted to go as far as I could, but you know, that’s tennis. “It was really tough for me physically today, she played really good and I tried to play my game but it wasn’t my day. “I tried to get in there and win more games but my serve wasn’t the best and I struggled a bit, but tried my best.” Asked if being the only Arab player in the Dubai singles draw — Oman’s Fatma Al Nabhani was a wild card in the doubles — put undue pressure on her, she replied: “Not really, I’m more proud to be here representing the Arab world. It’s special to be here and I wanted to go further, hopefully next year I can come back stronger and play on centre court and more people can come and cheer for me.” More from Tennis Daily Deuce: The hottest men on the tennis court

Teen puts old guard on notice

Chinese march continues in Dubai

Pliskova departs with no regrets









