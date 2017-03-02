ITF chief looks to tap into Asia’s potential

“On our part, we would be happy to see new revenue streams in tennis. But this to happen, we need to create a level playing field. The junior wing of the ITF has had a tremendous success with its grassroots programmes and that is why we have some exciting stars in tennis today. The end result is that Grand slams make huge amounts of money on tennis. And I think we need a better distribution of this cash into the world of tennis,” Khanna added.