It’s the finest of times in tennis at the moment

I think this will be one of the most watched matches in a long time. Also, though fans are usually more partisan, this time I think it will be a match that is 50-50 fan-wise. At the end of the day, I think everything is written in the stars. Both players are ready to battle. The 2008 Wimbledon final between Federer and Nadal was called by many the best match ever played. But who knows? We just might get another epic. I’m hoping for a high quality match. I’m hoping that both players are fit. I’m hoping that they can take the pressure. Most of all, I am hoping for some beautiful tennis.