How to get better tennis players from the region?

Over a period of time, officials connected with the sport have debated on the two ends of tennis, but solutions to these issues have been far from resolved. “We have the biggest and the best tennis tournaments, but what is the benefit locally? We need more support at all levels, especially at the grassroots to ensure that we change the system from recreation tennis to performance tennis so that we can have the next generation of local players coming through,” Sarah Ahmad Baker, General Secretary, Tennis Emirates, told Gulf News.