High-five Cibulkova hopes to deal with new pressure

“This is my highest ranking,” said the World No.5. “Yeah, you can feel the expectation and the pressure. This is something I’m trying to deal with. You know, I’m first time in this situation, but I have my rituals, what I do during the match, and I just want to focus on tennis, you know, on the tactics. You put away the wrong thoughts you have on the court, like, I should win, or, I don’t want to lose. You just put it away, and you focus on the right things.”