Giant-killing Coco one to watch in Dubai

Both Kerber and Muguruza will be hoping for the chance to gain swift revenge against Vandeweghe as they line up in Dubai as part of a stunning world-class field consisting of eight of the top 10 that includes WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, recent Sydney champion Johanna Konta, Brisbane winner Karolina Pliskova and resurgent Russian three-time Dubai finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova. Former Dubai winners Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep are also ready to make their own bid for one of the most sought-after trophies on the WTA Tour.